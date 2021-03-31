Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: BW Offshore (OtherBGSWF) and Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BW Offshore (BGSWF) and Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) with bullish sentiments.

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

In a report issued on March 29, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore, with a price target of NOK65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 70.8% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, CGG Veritas, and TechnipFMC.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BW Offshore with a $7.61 average price target.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

In a report issued on March 29, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hoegh LNG Partners, with a price target of NOK25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 80.3% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Post, Stolt-Nielsen, and DHT Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hoegh LNG Partners with a $16.33 average price target.

