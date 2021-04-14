Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: BW Offshore (OtherBGSWF) and Deutsche Post (OtherDPSGY)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BW Offshore (BGSWF) and Deutsche Post (DPSGY).

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

In a report issued on April 12, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore, with a price target of NOK65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, CGG Veritas, and TechnipFMC.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BW Offshore with a $7.68 average price target.

Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz downgraded Deutsche Post to Hold on April 12 and set a price target of EUR38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 61.8% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Post with a $54.61 average price target.

