Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: BW Offshore (OtherBGSWF) and CNH Industrial (CNHI)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BW Offshore (BGSWF) and CNH Industrial (CNHI).

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore yesterday and set a price target of NOK90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #5907 out of 6228 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BW Offshore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.49.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CNH Industrial (CNHI)

CNH Industrial received a Hold rating and a $6.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.07, close to its 52-week low of $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.9% and a 34.1% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CNH Industrial with a $8.67 average price target, implying a 51.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.