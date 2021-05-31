Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Bristow Group (VTOL) and Frontline (FRO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bristow Group (VTOL) and Frontline (FRO) with bullish sentiments.

Bristow Group (VTOL)

Evercore ISI analyst James West maintained a Buy rating on Bristow Group on May 28 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.28.

According to TipRanks.com, West ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -21.5% and a 33.8% success rate. West covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Energy Services Reunited, Sunnova Energy International, and Nextier Oilfield Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bristow Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.00.

Frontline (FRO)

Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained a Buy rating on Frontline on May 28 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Chappell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Chappell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Old Dominion Freight, and Kansas City Southern.

Frontline has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.27.

