Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: BorgWarner (BWA), Forward Air (FWRD) and Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BorgWarner (BWA), Forward Air (FWRD) and Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) with bullish sentiments.

BorgWarner (BWA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Buy rating on BorgWarner on February 15 and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.79, close to its 52-week high of $46.48.

Junk has an average return of 13.7% when recommending BorgWarner.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is ranked #2266 out of 7317 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BorgWarner is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.44, representing a 10.6% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Forward Air (FWRD)

In a report issued on February 12, Garrett Holland from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Forward Air. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.08, close to its 52-week high of $88.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is ranked #4699 out of 7317 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Forward Air with a $96.00 average price target, a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $101.00 price target.

Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

In a report issued on February 12, Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Altra Industrial Motion. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is ranked #470 out of 7317 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Altra Industrial Motion with a $59.00 average price target, representing a 9.3% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $65.00 price target.

