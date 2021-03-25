Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: BorgWarner (BWA) and Verra Mobility (VRRM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BorgWarner (BWA) and Verra Mobility (VRRM) with bullish sentiments.

BorgWarner (BWA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Buy rating on BorgWarner on March 23 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Littelfuse, and Visteon.

BorgWarner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.50, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Verra Mobility (VRRM)

In a report issued on March 23, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Verra Mobility, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 82.0% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Verra Mobility with a $16.25 average price target.

