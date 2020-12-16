Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: BorgWarner (BWA) and ACM Research (ACMR)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BorgWarner (BWA) and ACM Research (ACMR).

BorgWarner (BWA)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to BorgWarner, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 64.4% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BorgWarner is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.90.

ACM Research (ACMR)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Hold rating on ACM Research. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 71.1% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Western Digital, and MKS Instruments.

ACM Research has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.29.

