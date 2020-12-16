Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Belden (BDC) and Dana Holding (DAN)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Belden (BDC) and Dana Holding (DAN).
Belden (BDC)
Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Hold rating on Belden yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.97.
According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 55.7% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Belden with a $38.33 average price target.
Dana Holding (DAN)
In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Dana Holding, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.83.
According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 64.4% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Caterpillar.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Dana Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.50.
