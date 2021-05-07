Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN), Energy Transfer (ET) and Shyft Group (SHYF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN), Energy Transfer (ET) and Shyft Group (SHYF).

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on Beacon Roofing Supply yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.01, close to its 52-week high of $59.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 54.6% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Genuine Parts Company, Wesco International, and Fastenal Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Beacon Roofing Supply with a $61.00 average price target, implying a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Energy Transfer (ET)

In a report released yesterday, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Energy Transfer. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.20, close to its 52-week high of $9.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 62.1% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Transfer with a $11.71 average price target, which is a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Shyft Group (SHYF)

In a report released today, Felix Boeschen from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Shyft Group, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 84.4% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Wabash National, and Federal Signal.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shyft Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.50, a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Colliers Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

