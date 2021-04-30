Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Barnes Group (B) and Johnson Controls (JCI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Barnes Group (B) and Johnson Controls (JCI) with bullish sentiments.

Barnes Group (B)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Buy rating to Barnes Group today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 68.0% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Barnes Group with a $51.00 average price target.

Johnson Controls (JCI)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Johnson Controls today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.28, close to its 52-week high of $64.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 66.6% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Dana Holding, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson Controls with a $66.10 average price target, representing a 4.6% upside. In a report issued on April 22, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

