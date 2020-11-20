Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Autoliv (ALV), TechnipFMC (FTI) and Siemens AG (OtherSIEGY)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Autoliv (ALV), TechnipFMC (FTI) and Siemens AG (SIEGY).

Autoliv (ALV)

In a report issued on November 18, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Autoliv, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.82, close to its 52-week high of $91.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Ferrari.

Autoliv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC received a Buy rating and an EUR8.30 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee on November 18. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6012 out of 7093 analysts.

TechnipFMC has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.54, representing a 16.3% upside. In a report issued on November 4, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR8.70 price target.

Siemens AG (SIEGY)

In a report issued on November 18, Johan Eliason from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Siemens AG, with a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliason is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 40.9% success rate. Eliason covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Energy, Cargotec, and Nordex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens AG with a $148.45 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.