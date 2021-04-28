Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Autoliv (ALV) and TechnipFMC (FTI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Autoliv (ALV) and TechnipFMC (FTI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Autoliv (ALV)

In a report issued on April 26, Alexandre Raverdy from Kepler Capital downgraded Autoliv to Hold, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $107.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 56.5% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Stellantis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Autoliv with a $105.84 average price target, a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a SEK873.00 price target.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC on April 26 and set a price target of EUR6.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 63.0% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, BW Offshore, and CGG Veritas.

TechnipFMC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.02, which is a 44.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

