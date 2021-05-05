Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Autoliv (ALV) and TechnipFMC (FTI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Autoliv (ALV) and TechnipFMC (FTI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Autoliv (ALV)

Autoliv received a Hold rating and a $100.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy on May 3. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $98.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 55.6% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Stellantis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autoliv is a Hold with an average price target of $107.27, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report issued on May 3, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC, with a price target of EUR6.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 64.8% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, CGG Veritas, and BW Offshore.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TechnipFMC with a $10.13 average price target, implying a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR7.00 price target.

