Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Autoliv (ALV) and Inter Pipeline (OtherIPPLF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Autoliv (ALV) and Inter Pipeline (IPPLF).

Autoliv (ALV)

In a report issued on April 23, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Autoliv, with a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $105.85, close to its 52-week high of $106.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.5% and a 58.1% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autoliv is a Hold with an average price target of $103.21, a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

In a report issued on April 23, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Inter Pipeline, with a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.44, close to its 52-week high of $14.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 75.6% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inter Pipeline is a Hold with an average price target of $14.67, implying a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$19.50 price target.

