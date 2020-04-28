Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Autoliv (ALV) and Cresco Labs (OtherCRLBF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Autoliv (ALV) and Cresco Labs (CRLBF).
Autoliv (ALV)
Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli maintained a Hold rating on Autoliv today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.27.
According to TipRanks.com, Michaeli ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Michaeli covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, American Axle, and BorgWarner.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Autoliv with a $57.75 average price target, a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
In a report released today, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Cresco Labs, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.36.
According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1513 out of 6517 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Cresco Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.54, a 143.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Beacon also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.
Read More on CRLBF: