Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: ASML Holding (ASML) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OtherGCTAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ASML Holding (ASML) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) with bullish sentiments.

ASML Holding (ASML)

In a report issued on May 14, Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on ASML Holding, with a price target of $750.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $635.35, close to its 52-week high of $675.65.

Quatrochi has an average return of 89.5% when recommending ASML Holding.

According to TipRanks.com, Quatrochi is ranked #617 out of 7513 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ASML Holding with a $778.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

In a report released today, Andreas Willi from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., with a price target of EUR34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is ranked #2194 out of 7513 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. with a $40.36 average price target, implying a 29.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR41.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.