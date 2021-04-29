Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Armstrong Ind (AWI), TechnipFMC (FTI) and Franklin Electric Co (FELE)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Armstrong Ind (AWI), TechnipFMC (FTI) and Franklin Electric Co (FELE).

Armstrong Ind (AWI)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI maintained a Sell rating on Armstrong Ind, with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.03, close to its 52-week high of $104.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 67.7% success rate. Kim covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tri Pointe, PulteGroup, and DR Horton.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Armstrong Ind with a $100.33 average price target.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report released yesterday, James West from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on TechnipFMC, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.91.

According to TipRanks.com, West is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -23.2% and a 33.8% success rate. West covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sunnova Energy International, Tetra Technologies, and Precision Drilling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.13.

Franklin Electric Co (FELE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran maintained a Buy rating on Franklin Electric Co on April 27 and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.30, close to its 52-week high of $83.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 74.9% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franklin Electric Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.50.

