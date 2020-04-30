Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Armstrong Ind (AWI), Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) and Magna International (MGA)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Armstrong Ind (AWI), Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) and Magna International (MGA).

Armstrong Ind (AWI)

In a report issued on April 27, Mike Wood from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Armstrong Ind, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 41.3% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Masonite International, and Armstrong Flooring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Armstrong Ind with a $91.25 average price target, representing a 13.3% upside. In a report issued on April 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Reynolds Consumer Products on April 27 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 62.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Reynolds Consumer Products with a $35.56 average price target.

Magna International (MGA)

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Buy rating on Magna International on April 28 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.49.

Arthur has an average return of 12.5% when recommending Magna International.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is ranked #1027 out of 6561 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Magna International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.60, implying a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

