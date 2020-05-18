Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Armstrong Ind (AWI), Aptiv (APTV) and CNH Industrial (CNHI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Armstrong Ind (AWI), Aptiv (APTV) and CNH Industrial (CNHI).

Armstrong Ind (AWI)

In a report issued on May 14, Mike Wood from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Armstrong Ind, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.53, close to its 52-week low of $62.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.5% and a 35.3% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Masonite International, and Armstrong Flooring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Armstrong Ind is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aptiv (APTV)

Nomura analyst Anindya Das maintained a Hold rating on Aptiv on May 14 and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Das is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 47.1% success rate. Das covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors, and GoodYear Tire.

Aptiv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.67.

CNH Industrial (CNHI)

Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy downgraded CNH Industrial to Hold on May 15 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.50, close to its 52-week low of $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.3% and a 28.8% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CNH Industrial is a Hold with an average price target of $6.63.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.