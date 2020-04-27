Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Ardagh Group SA (ARD), Veoneer (VNE) and Avantor (AVTR)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ardagh Group SA (ARD), Veoneer (VNE) and Avantor (AVTR).

Ardagh Group SA (ARD)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Ardagh Group SA on April 24 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 52.9% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and GrafTech International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ardagh Group SA with a $17.17 average price target.

Veoneer (VNE)

In a report issued on April 24, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Veoneer, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.9% and a 47.9% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veoneer is a Hold with an average price target of $11.50, implying a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $8.00 price target.

Avantor (AVTR)

RBC Capital analyst Anton Hie maintained a Buy rating on Avantor on April 24 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #4380 out of 6493 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avantor with a $18.00 average price target.

