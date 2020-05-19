Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Ardagh Group SA (ARD) and Curaleaf Holdings (OtherCURLF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ardagh Group SA (ARD) and Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF).

Ardagh Group SA (ARD)

Wells Fargo analyst Gabrial Hajde maintained a Sell rating on Ardagh Group SA today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Hajde is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.7% and a 22.7% success rate. Hajde covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Sonoco Products, and Crown Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ardagh Group SA with a $15.67 average price target.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Hold rating on Curaleaf Holdings today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1155 out of 6594 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Curaleaf Holdings with a $10.84 average price target, representing an 81.0% upside. In a report issued on May 14, MKM Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

