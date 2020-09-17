Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Archrock (AROC) and Gates Industrial (GTES)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Archrock (AROC) and Gates Industrial (GTES).

Archrock (AROC)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Archrock on September 15 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 57.4% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, NGL Energy Partners, and Rattler Midstream.

Archrock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.17, representing a 55.2% upside. In a report issued on August 31, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Gates Industrial (GTES)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Gates Industrial yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 54.4% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gates Industrial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.44.

