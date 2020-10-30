Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Aptiv (APTV), Energy Recovery (ERII) and Saia (SAIA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aptiv (APTV), Energy Recovery (ERII) and Saia (SAIA) with bullish sentiments.

Aptiv (APTV)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv, with a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.32, close to its 52-week high of $102.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Caci International, Roper Technologies, and Trimble Navigation.

Aptiv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.25, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $117.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Energy Recovery (ERII)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Energy Recovery today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Recovery with a $10.25 average price target.

Saia (SAIA)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on Saia today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.96, close to its 52-week high of $151.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 73.9% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Saia has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $129.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.