Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Aptiv (APTV) and Sun Country Airlines Holdings (SNCY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Aptiv (APTV) and Sun Country Airlines Holdings (SNCY).

Aptiv (APTV)

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $147.05, close to its 52-week high of $160.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 72.4% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Trimble Navigation, and Caci International.

Aptiv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.38, implying an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings (SNCY)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Hold rating on Sun Country Airlines Holdings today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 55.4% success rate. Shanker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Expeditors International, and Allegiant Travel Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sun Country Airlines Holdings with a $44.00 average price target.

