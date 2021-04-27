Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Aptiv (APTV) and Southwest Airlines (LUV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aptiv (APTV) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) with bullish sentiments.

Aptiv (APTV)

In a report released yesterday, David Kelley from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.20, close to its 52-week high of $160.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 75.4% success rate. Kelley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BorgWarner, Littelfuse, and Visteon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptiv is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $160.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating on Southwest Airlines yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.97, close to its 52-week high of $64.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 65.8% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Teledyne Technologies.

Southwest Airlines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.81, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on LUV: