Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Aptiv (APTV) and Ametek (AME)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aptiv (APTV) and Ametek (AME) with bullish sentiments.

Aptiv (APTV)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to Aptiv today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 51.6% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptiv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.36.

Ametek (AME)

In a report released today, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ametek, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

Ametek has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.36, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

