Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Applied Materials (AMAT), Tecogen (TGEN) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Applied Materials (AMAT), Tecogen (TGEN) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB).

Applied Materials (AMAT)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Applied Materials, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 69.0% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Materials is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.07, representing a 26.2% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tecogen (TGEN)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Tecogen, with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.87, close to its 52-week low of $0.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.4% and a 36.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Renewable Energy Group, and Ballard Power Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tecogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

In a report released today, Matt McGinley from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Aurora Cannabis. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.64, close to its 52-week low of $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 65.0% success rate. McGinley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aurora Cannabis is a Hold with an average price target of $13.25, a 136.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ACB: