Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Applied Materials (AMAT) and XPO Logistics (XPO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Applied Materials (AMAT) and XPO Logistics (XPO) with bullish sentiments.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph Quatrochi maintained a Buy rating on Applied Materials yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $85.29.

Quatrochi has an average return of 50.4% when recommending Applied Materials.

According to TipRanks.com, Quatrochi is ranked #1042 out of 7122 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Materials with a $83.65 average price target.

XPO Logistics (XPO)

In a report released yesterday, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on XPO Logistics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $110.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 73.1% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Old Dominion Freight.

XPO Logistics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.91, representing a 3.6% upside. In a report issued on November 30, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

