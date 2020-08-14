Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Applied Materials (AMAT) and Mueller Water Products (MWA)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Applied Materials (AMAT) and Mueller Water Products (MWA).

Applied Materials (AMAT)

In a report released yesterday, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Materials, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.07, close to its 52-week high of $69.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 65.0% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.17, implying a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Mueller Water Products (MWA)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Mueller Water Products on August 12 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 55.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mueller Water Products with a $11.33 average price target.

