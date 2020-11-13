Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Applied Materials (AMAT) and Meritor (MTOR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Applied Materials (AMAT) and Meritor (MTOR) with bullish sentiments.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

KeyBanc analyst Weston Twigg maintained a Buy rating on Applied Materials today and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.80, close to its 52-week high of $75.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Twigg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 75.4% success rate. Twigg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and Analog Devices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Materials is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $80.40, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Meritor (MTOR)

KeyBanc analyst James Picariello maintained a Buy rating on Meritor today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.54, close to its 52-week high of $28.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Picariello is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 71.4% success rate. Picariello covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Dana Holding, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Meritor with a $27.00 average price target.

