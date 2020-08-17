Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Applied Materials (AMAT) and CES Energy Solutions (OtherCESDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Applied Materials (AMAT) and CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) with bullish sentiments.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

In a report issued on August 14, Mitch Steves from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Applied Materials, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.62, close to its 52-week high of $69.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 74.1% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Materials with a $76.78 average price target, which is a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

RBC Capital analyst Keith Mackey maintained a Buy rating on CES Energy Solutions on August 14 and set a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackey is ranked #6673 out of 6888 analysts.

CES Energy Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.04.

