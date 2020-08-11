Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Applied Materials (AMAT), Adient (ADNT) and Nutrien (NTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Applied Materials (AMAT), Adient (ADNT) and Nutrien (NTR).

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained a Buy rating on Applied Materials yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.59, close to its 52-week high of $69.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 70.8% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Keysight Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Materials with a $70.17 average price target, representing a 7.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Adient (ADNT)

In a report released today, Dan Levy from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Adient, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -25.4% and a 37.2% success rate. Levy covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Axle, Dana Holding, and Aptiv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adient with a $20.43 average price target, which is a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Benchmark Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $26.00 price target.

Nutrien (NTR)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Parkinson from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Nutrien, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 62.3% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Air Products and Chemicals, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutrien is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.40.

