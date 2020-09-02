Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Valaris (VALPQ)

Analysts are pulling back from the Conglomerates sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Valaris (VALPQ).

Valaris (VALPQ)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Sell rating on Valaris on August 21 and set a price target of $0.06. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.10, close to its 52-week low of $0.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.9% and a 28.4% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Valaris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.06.

