Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Trane Technologies (TT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Trane Technologies (TT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Trane Technologies (TT)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on Trane Technologies on March 5 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $162.94, close to its 52-week high of $165.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trane Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $158.36, a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

