Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Teekay Tankers (TNK)

Teekay Tankers (TNK)

In a report issued on May 31, Nikesh Shukla from Drewry Financial maintained a Buy rating on Teekay Tankers, with a price target of $19.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.03.

Shukla has an average return of 18.2% when recommending Teekay Tankers.

According to TipRanks.com, Shukla is ranked #2474 out of 7545 analysts.

Teekay Tankers has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.16.

