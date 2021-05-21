Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Siemens Energy (SMEGF) with bullish sentiments.

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

In a report issued on May 5, Andreas Willi from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy, with a price target of EUR30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is ranked #2267 out of 7525 analysts.

Siemens Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.68, representing a 42.0% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR39.30 price target.

