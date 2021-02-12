Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Hold rating on Old Dominion Freight on February 4 and set a price target of $216.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $208.04, close to its 52-week high of $217.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 75.2% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Old Dominion Freight with a $216.92 average price target, implying a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

