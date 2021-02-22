Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Lumentum Holdings (LITE) with bullish sentiments.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

In a report issued on February 15, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $91.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 67.5% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lumentum Holdings with a $116.00 average price target, a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

