Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Kinder Morgan (KMI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Kinder Morgan (KMI) with bullish sentiments.

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Deutsche Bank analyst David S Havens maintained a Buy rating on Kinder Morgan on January 21 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.67.

Havens has an average return of 4.5% when recommending Kinder Morgan.

According to TipRanks.com, Havens is ranked #5261 out of 7358 analysts.

Kinder Morgan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.89, representing a 5.4% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

