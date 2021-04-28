Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Johnson Controls (JCI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Johnson Controls (JCI) with bullish sentiments.

Johnson Controls (JCI)

OTR Global analyst OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls to Buy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.40, close to its 52-week high of $63.80.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Johnson Controls is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.30, implying a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

