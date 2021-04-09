Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and International Seaways (INSW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and International Seaways (INSW) with bullish sentiments.

International Seaways (INSW)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr reiterated a Buy rating on International Seaways on April 1 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.91.

Fyhr has an average return of 0.8% when recommending International Seaways.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is ranked #6327 out of 7435 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for International Seaways with a $26.25 average price target.

