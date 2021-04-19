Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and GrowGeneration (GRWG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and GrowGeneration (GRWG) with bullish sentiments.

GrowGeneration (GRWG)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to GrowGeneration on April 7 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.1% and a 79.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GrowGeneration is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.67.

