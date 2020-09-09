Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Fastenal Company (FAST)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Fastenal Company (FAST) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Fastenal Company (FAST)

In a report issued on May 6, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Fastenal Company. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 50.6% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, The Toro Company, and WW Grainger.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fastenal Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.43, implying a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

