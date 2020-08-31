Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Analysts are pulling back from the Conglomerates sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and EnLink Midstream (ENLC).

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

In a report issued on August 14, Spiro M. Dounis from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on EnLink Midstream, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.5% and a 46.9% success rate. Dounis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EnLink Midstream is a Hold with an average price target of $3.00.

