Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Buy rating on Allegiant Travel Company on November 18. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $170.19, close to its 52-week high of $183.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 55.9% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Consolidated Airlines, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

Allegiant Travel Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $180.60.

