Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: and Air Canada (ACDVF)

Air Canada (ACDVF)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth reiterated a Hold rating on Air Canada on August 7. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 54.2% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Canada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.09, implying a 40.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$16.00 price target.

