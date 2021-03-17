Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Amtech Systems (ASYS) and Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amtech Systems (ASYS) and Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) with bullish sentiments.

Amtech Systems (ASYS)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Amtech Systems today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.24, close to its 52-week high of $12.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Western Digital, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amtech Systems with a $15.50 average price target, implying a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Roth Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Buy rating on Westport Fuel Systems today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 74.3% and a 63.7% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Workhorse Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Westport Fuel Systems with a $13.33 average price target, a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

