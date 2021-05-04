Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Ametek (AME), Cummins (CMI) and Euroseas (ESEA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Ametek (AME), Cummins (CMI) and Euroseas (ESEA).

Ametek (AME)

In a report released today, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ametek, with a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $133.92, close to its 52-week high of $137.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 70.1% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

Ametek has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $143.33, implying a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Cummins (CMI)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Hold rating on Cummins today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $250.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 66.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Cummins has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $277.89.

Euroseas (ESEA)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Hold rating on Euroseas today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.1% and a 59.0% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Euroseas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

