Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Ametek (AME) and Regal Beloit (RBC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ametek (AME) and Regal Beloit (RBC) with bullish sentiments.

Ametek (AME)

In a report released today, Steve Barger from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Ametek, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.49, close to its 52-week high of $102.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Barger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 62.7% success rate. Barger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Park-Ohio Holdings, and Timken Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ametek is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $97.71, a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $104.00 price target.

Regal Beloit (RBC)

KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond maintained a Buy rating on Regal Beloit today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.58, close to its 52-week high of $95.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hammond is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 54.1% success rate. Hammond covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Trane Technologies, and Generac Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regal Beloit is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.67, implying a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $93.00 price target.

