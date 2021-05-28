Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: American Woodmark (AMWD) and Frontline (FRO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on American Woodmark (AMWD) and Frontline (FRO).

American Woodmark (AMWD)

Jefferies analyst Collin Verron maintained a Buy rating on American Woodmark today and set a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.48.

American Woodmark has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $106.00.

Frontline (FRO)

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Hold rating on Frontline yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 57.0% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Navios Maritime Partners, and Nordic American Tanker.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Frontline with a $9.27 average price target, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

